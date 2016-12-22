Winning lotto ticket donated to church

(NECN) -- A mysterious man-made Christmas come early at St. Anthony Shrine in Boston.

"I was flabbergasted to think that someone would call and tell me that," said Maryanne Rooney-Hegan, St. Anthony Shrine Director of Development.

On the other side of the phone line was a man who just hit it big. In his hands, he had a winning lottery ticket worth $100,000.

He wanted to give it all to the church in Boston's Downtown Crossing.

