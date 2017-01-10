Louisiana mom gives birth to 14 pound baby boy. (NBC News Channel)

(WDSU) It wasn't LaQueena Hunter Grover's first rodeo. Her first two kids weighed a little over 7 pounds and her third child was 11.9 pounds.

When she was pregnant with her fourth baby, the thought was maybe there's more than one.

"People would come up to me and say, 'Oh I think that's twins or even triplets. Maybe there's another hiding behind one of the babies,'" Grover said.

As it turns out, it was just one.

PHOTOS: Woman gives birth to 14-pound baby

"Right when the doctor was taking him out, my husband's mouth literally just dropped," Grover said. "He was like, 'That's a big baby.' When he was born, he was 14 pounds 1 ounce. I remember the nurse came running back and when she told me that, I swear, had I not been on the gurney already, I would've passed out right there when she said that."





