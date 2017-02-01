Woman injured in Boston Marathon bombing to marry hero firefighter

Roseann Sdoia, a Boston Marathon bombing victim, greets her friends at a surprise fundraiser party in Sdoia's honor in the State Street Pavilion at Fenway Park on Friday, Sept. 27, 2013. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Photo: Boston Globe, 2013 - The Boston Globe)

A woman who lost her leg in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing will now marry the firefighter who rushed to her side that day.

Boston firefighter Mike Materia asked Roseann Sdoia to marry him last month, just shy of four years since the terrorist attack that brought them together, Fox5Ny reported.



Sdoia was watching runners cross the finish line in April 2013 when the blast occurred, according to the New York Post. Materia came to her aid and rode with her to the hospital. The Post said Materia continued to visit with Sdoia, whose right leg was amputated, over the coming weeks, assisting her with recovery. Soon, the two became more than just acquaintances.



“I knew I was starting to have feelings for him because he was so kind and caring,” Sdoia told the Post. “And he has an unbelievable smile.”

The couple went on their first date two months later, Fox5 reported, and Materia proposed on Nantucket Island. They're set to come out with a book in March called, "Perfect Strangers."

The wedding, the Post reported, is set for October or November.

“I do feel that, in a sense, some things happen for a reason,” Sdoia told the Post.

