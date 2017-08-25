York Co. man arrested after attacking woman during white nationalist protest

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- A man was arrested after he was caught on camera attacking a woman during a white nationalist protest.

Steven Balcaitis, of York County, was arrested and charged with assault and battery after an altercation in Charlottesville, Va.

Balcaitis declined to speak with NBC Charlotte regarding the incident.

The victim, Gretchen Burgess, told NBC Charlotte that the attack happened after a heated debate about race.

"In the modern world, we have to compete with other people, races and women and he really didn't like the fact that we had to compete against women," Burgess, of Charlottesville, said.

"It pissed me off," Balcaitis told CN2 News. "It really struck a nerve so what I did was put my hand around her throat and pushed her back."

Burgess said Balcaitis was rallying with neo-Nazis.

"He's saying racist things that make him a racist," Burgess added.

