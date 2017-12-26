5 weird things dropping this New Year's Eve

Revelers celebrate after the ball drop during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on January 1, 2016 in New York. AFP PHOTO/ KENA BETANCUR / AFP / KENA BETANCUR (Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images)

The iconic ball in Times Square, N.Y., isn't the only thing dropping on New Year's Eve.

Here's a look at some of the strange items dropping across the country:

1. Guitar drop in Memphis, Tenn.

Get ready to rock on Dec. 31 when Hard Rock Cafe Memphis rings in the new year with its 10th annual New Year's Eve Guitar Drop. A 10-foot D'Angelico guitar will drop at midnight.

2. PEEPS Chick Drop in Bethlehem, Pa.

A 400 pound PEEPS Chick will be dropped in Bethlehem, Pa., to ring in the New Year. The massive PEEPS show is part of the annual PEEPSFEST, hosted by the maker of PEEPS, Just Born Quality Confections.

3. Possum Drop in Brasstown, N.C.

No, this isn't a joke. For years, Clay's Corner, a North Carolina convenience store, has lowered a live-possum to ring in the New Year. While the convenience store has since retired and closed up shop, the possum drop is still planned to ring in 2017. If it sounds controversial, that's because it is. In the past, Clay's Corner faced a frenzy questioning its morality and legality of using a live animal.

4. Peach drop in Atlanta, Ga.

The iconic-Peach drop will happen at the 120-year-old Flatiron Building in downtown Atlanta this year. Since 1989, an 800-lb. peach has been lowered to bring in each New Year.

5. Potato Drop in Boise, Idaho

Idaho is proud to be known for potatoes! Each year, a massive potato is lowered at the Idaho State Capitol.

