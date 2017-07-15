'Aladdin' casts its live-action Princess Jasmine, Aladdin and Genie at last

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 28: Jury member Will Smith attends the Closing Ceremony during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 28, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images) (Photo: Tristan Fewings, 2017 Getty Images)

At last, director Guy Ritchie's live-action Aladdin has its title character and its Princess Jasmine, and even the Genie.

Power Rangers star Naomi Scott (she played the Pink Ranger in this spring's Power Rangers film) will play the coveted role of Princess Jasmine, it was announced at the D23 Expo.

Newcomer Mena Massoud will star as the film's title character Aladdin. And Will Smith has been officially confirmed in the role of Genie, made famous by Robin Williams in the 1992 animated classic.

Aladdin became a trending topic last week following reports of Disney's difficulty in casting the lead roles.

Stay tuned for more news about Disney's live-action slate, including The Lion King and Mary Poppins Returns.





Actor Naomi Scott at the premiere of Lionsgate's 'Power Rangers' on March 22, 2017 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

