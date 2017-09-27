Celebrities remember 'Playboy' founder Hugh Hefner, an 'icon of all icons'

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner arrives at Stansted Airport on June 2, 2011 in Stansted, England. (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images, 2011 Getty Images)

As word spread overnight of Hugh Hefner's death at age 91, celebrities praised the Playboy publishing icon for bringing sexual freedom to mainstream culture.

Former Playmate Jenny McCarthy saluted him as a "revolutionary" who changed lives, "especially mine. I hope I made you proud."

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

Larry King remembered Hefner as a "GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights."

Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR — Larry King (@kingsthings) September 28, 2017

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman declared him an "Icon of all Icons" and a "#GameChanger."

RIP to an Icon of all Icons. My good friend and founder of Playboy @hughhefner #GameChanger — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) September 28, 2017

Another trailblazer, Norman Lear, declared Hefner "a true explorer, a man who had a keen sense of the future."

We’ve lost a true explorer, a man who had a keen sense of the future. We learned a lot from you Mr. Hefner. #HughHefner — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) September 28, 2017

Kim Kardashian said it was an honor to have been part of Team Playboy. "Love you Hef!" she added.

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

Filmmaker Joss Whedon tweeted the dichotomy that was Hugh Hefner. "Wait, is it possible that Hugh Hefner did good AND bad things?"

Wait, is it possible Hugh Hefner did good AND bad things? But... But... *robot head explodes, humans escape from robot hot tub* — Joss Whedon (@joss) September 28, 2017

"Few did more for writers, (including) myself, breaking boundaries," comedian Richard Lewis wrote.

RIP HF. Few did more for writers, inc myself, breaking boundaries and helping Lenny fight for his 1st Amend Rights. pic.twitter.com/Vi4iDgYdCn — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) September 28, 2017

Actress Donna D'Errico, who credited Hefner with igniting her career by putting her in Playboy, saluted him as "an icon of epic proportions."

Hugh Hefner put me in Playboy & ignited my career. I am forever indebted, Hef. You will forever live on as an icon of epic proportions. #RIP — Donna D'Errico (@DonnaDErrico) September 28, 2017

And Dennis Hof, star of HBO's Cathouse! and owner of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, hailed Hefner's "profound vision and enormous courage."

Mourning my friend and hero Hugh Hefner tonight. He was a sexual pioneer and a man gifted with profound vision and enormous courage . #HEF pic.twitter.com/OICZSiZvLT — Dennis Hof (@DennisHof) September 28, 2017

