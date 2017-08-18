Clemson athletes back in US after Barcelona attack
A Shelby mom is relieved to have her son back on American soil. Clemson Guard, Gabe Devoe and the rest of his teammates landed in Atlanta this afternoon. The team found themselves in the middle of a terrorist attack in Barcelona Thursday evening.
WCNC 7:54 PM. EDT August 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
The difference in 98% and 100% totality during the solar eclipse
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Eclipse Glasses Mania in Uptown
-
Dad banned from school
-
Man with pepper spray, gun arrested at Soldier Reunion Parade
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
-
How will the eclipse affect your pets?
-
Eclipse mania in Charlotte with days before big event
-
A movie theater and an Uptown hotel bar in this week's Restaurant Report Card
More Stories
-
CMS Teacher now wanted on 26 charges for sex crimes…Aug. 8, 2017, 4:29 p.m.
-
Meck County Commissioner delivers own baby in drivewayAug 18, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
-
Bannon out at White House; returns to BreitbartAug 18, 2017, 12:53 p.m.