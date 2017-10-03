Father shot in the neck saves dozens in Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 2: Mourners attend a candlelight vigil at the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard for the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting, October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Getty Images)

You've likely seen the photo of Jonathan Smith: Shirtless, stoic and wearing red shorts as he sits in a waiting room covered in bandages.

The image posted by Washington Post reporter Heather Long has been shared thousands of times since dozens were killed and hundreds injured during a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday evening.

Jonathan Smith, 30, saved ~30 people last night before he was shot in the neck. He might live w/the bullet for rest of his life. #vegasstrip pic.twitter.com/6hLujXWe51 — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) October 2, 2017

The Post reported Smith, 30, rushed about 30 people to safety as bullets showered the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.

ABC News reported Smith destroyed a security gate and "formed a human chain" in order to lead the group to safety.

"I ran back towards the shooting," Smith told ABC.

He was shot in the neck, the Post reported, when he stood up to warn a group of girls to get down. Smith told the newspaper he may have to live with the bullet in his body for the rest of his life. He also has a bruised lung, cracked rib and a fractured collarbone.

"I got a few people out of there," he told the Post. "You could hear the shots. It sounded like it was coming from all over Las Vegas Boulevard."

A GoFundMe page created by Smith's girlfriend's sister, Tiffany Jones, describes him as a father of three who was at the concert to celebrate his brother's 43rd birthday.

"All donations will be used to cover medical and living expenses until he can get back to working," the fundraiser page reads.

"I don't deem myself as a hero," he told ABC. "I just deem myself as someone that was doing the right thing."

