FBI conducted raid at Paul Manafort's home

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 17: Paul Manafort, campaign manager for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is interviewed on the floor of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena July 17, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - The FBI searched the home of President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort in July as part of the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in last year's election.

Manafort spokesman Jason Maloni confirmed on Wednesday that agents had searched the home of the former campaign chairman.

“FBI agents executed a search warrant at one of Mr. Manafort's residences,’’ Maloni said. “Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well."

The raid, first reported by the Washington Post, targeted documents and other materials as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into possible collusion between Trump associates and Russians who sought to influence the presidential election.

The pre-dawn raid took place at Manafort’s Virginia home July 26, the day after Manafort provided testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a closed session.

Manafort had been scheduled to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the day of the raid before striking a deal to avoid that appearance.

Documents seized during the raid included information Manafort had already provided to the congressional committees, the Post reported.

