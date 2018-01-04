HBO reveals when the final season of 'Game of Thrones' will air

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: The Premiere of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 7 after party at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) (Photo: Neilson Barnard, 2017 Getty Images)

Game of Thrones fans will have to wait quite a while before returning to Westeros.

HBO announced Thursday that the eighth and final season of the wildly popular fantasy series will not premiere until 2019. It's the first time the series has skipped an entire calendar year since it debuted in 2011.

The final season will feature just six episodes, and the network announced that they will be directed by creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss along with David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik.

The fantasy series wrapped its seventh season in August.

