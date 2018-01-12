Man plans surprise wedding for girlfriend fighting lupus

Photo: Stephanie Scapellati

Nicole is no bridezilla. The last thing she wanted to worry about was planning a wedding-- the flowers, the dress, the stress-- none of that appealed to her.

That's because Nicole lives with lupus, an autoimmune disorder that gets worse with stress.

So when her boyfriend Danny wanted to propose, he knew simple would be better for Nicole's health. He decided to plan the entire wedding for her and surprise her the same night he popped the question.

Danny told friends and family they were gathering for an engagement party. So when he got down on one knee, he gave Nicole an option-- plan a wedding together, or do it right then and there.

For Nicole, her answers were easy-- yes, and yes.

"I think my favorite thing was just the shock of being proposed to," Nicole said.

Danny had everything prepared, from the dress to the ring to the party.

"Everything was absolutely perfect," Nicole told Daily Blast Live.

It all came together for an unforgettable night.

And yes, the dress fit perfectly.

"That's the number one question I get," Danny said.

He picked it out with Nicole's mom and bought it in two sizes. Since Nicole and her mom are the same height, he had the dresses hemmed to fit her mom.

For Nicole and Danny, it was the perfect way to tie the knot.

"Looking back, I have no regrets at all," Nicole said.

