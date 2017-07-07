Merkel rolled her eyes at Putin and Twitter had a field day

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin talked about something on Friday at the G20 summit.
There's no way to know exactly what was said.
But whatever they were discussed led to Merkel appearing to roll her eyes at the Russian leader in an epic fashion
Merkel gives Putin some serious eyeroll here. pic.twitter.com/tSdmj5AMue— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 7, 2017
.Twitter users tried to fill in the blanks.
Mansplaining, G20 style. Watch Angela Merkel’s eye-roll. pic.twitter.com/PXEI0WxyYH— SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) July 7, 2017
PUTIN: And then I said “let’s compare hand sizes”— shauna (@goldengateblond) July 7, 2017
MERKEL: ... pic.twitter.com/7d3ymG9hLG
Putin explaining to Angela Merkel how ballistic missiles work pic.twitter.com/WYaK2Hp1S3— Jenna Abrams (@Jenn_Abrams) July 7, 2017
Sign language at #G20.— DW | Politics (@dw_politics) July 7, 2017
A good place to hide your spare key? High jump? Vertical take-off?
What are #Merkel and #Putin discussing? pic.twitter.com/fW1JXhrMtJ
