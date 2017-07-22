Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
A Pewaukee family traveled to an all-inclusive resort in Playa Del Carmen in January. Their two college kids wound up unconscious, face down in the pool within two hours. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/Wochit
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel , WXIA 3:55 PM. EDT July 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Massive Fire in Granite Falls
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
What you need to know for the historic eclipse
-
Conflicting stories about street racing bust
-
Arrest made in Father's Day murder
-
HopperMarietta
-
Arrest made in two Charlotte rape cases
-
1 killed in overnight crash, police say
-
Man robbed after leaving local bank
-
It's so hot outside you can melt crayons!
More Stories
-
Child hospitalized after near-drowning incident in…Jul 22, 2017, 2:23 p.m.
-
Police ask for help finding wanted manJul 22, 2017, 10:06 a.m.
-
Suspects arrested in child murder investigationJul 22, 2017, 1:20 p.m.