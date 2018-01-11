WCNC
Multiple Sam's Club stores close without notice across nation

Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA 2:05 PM. EST January 11, 2018

Multiple media outlets across the nation reported Sam's Club locations closed without warning to the public on Thursday.

 

 

 

Closures have been reported by local media in Texas, New York, New Jersey, Indiana, and elsewhere.

The store responded to consumers and employees on Twitter with a statement saying "after a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we've decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy." 

 

Some locations have already been removed from the store website. Existing stores can be found at https://www.samsclub.com/locator.

The news comes the same day that Walmart, the owner and operator of Sam's Club, announced that it would raise minimum pay for its employees to $11.

TEGNA has reached out to Walmart and Sam's Club for comment. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

