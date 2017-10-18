WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 16: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump (R), joined by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to the media during a meeting with his cabinet at the White House on October 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump has sent a $25,000 check he promised to the father of an Army sergeant killed in Afghanistan.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Trump offered the money during a telephone conversation with the father of Dillon Baldrige a few weeks after the 22-year-old was killed in Afghanistan on June 10. The Post reported that White House officials declined to discuss the matter when contacted Wednesday morning.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said later Wednesday that the check has been sent. She did not say when.

Walters also criticized the news media and accused reporters of using a "generous and sincere" gesture made privately by Trump to advance what she describes as a "biased agenda." Walters called it "disgusting."

