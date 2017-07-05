Reports: Eglin AFB evacuated after an explosion

TEGNA

An explosion at a laboratory at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida caused authorities to evacuate.

The explosion occurred just before 10 a.m. at McKinley Climatic Lab on the base according a press release from Okaloosa County Sheriff's dept.

Eglin Air Force Base authorities identified the source of the smoke as methyl chloride and urged people to avoid contact if possible.

The source of the smoke has been identified as methyl chloride. Avoid contact with the smoke if possible. https://t.co/Kh0ZmCkNyE for update — Team Eglin (@TeamEglin) July 5, 2017

A one-thousand foot cordon has been established, and the surrounding area has been evacuated. The smoke visible does not pose a health hazard to the general public.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Bad fire on Eglin. Forced evacuation from my building and almost choked getting to my car. @TeamEglin @weartv pic.twitter.com/bNAcL7VoAK — Timothy Knox (@tdk129) July 5, 2017

