Reports: North Korea may test hydrogen bomb in Pacific

A photo made available by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un supervising the second test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-14 at an undisclosed location in North Korea, July 28, 2017. (Photo: KCNA, EPA)

South Korean media report North Korea's top diplomat says his country may test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean to fulfill leader Kim Jong Un's vow to take the "highest-level" action against the United States.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho comments Thursday on the sidelines of a United Nations gathering followed an extraordinary direct statement by Kim in response to President Donald Trump's threat to "totally destroy" the North.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports that Ri told reporters in New York that a response "could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific."

Ri reportedly added that "We have no idea about what actions could be taken as it will be ordered by leader Kim Jong Un."

Such a test would be considered a major provocation by Washington and its allies.

The news comes after President Trump announced increased economic sanctions against the country on Thursday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un responded by calling President Trump a "mentally deranged dotard" and threatened to "tame (Trump) with fire" for his comments.

"The mentally deranged behavior of the U.S. president openly expressing on the UN arena the unethical will to 'totally destroy' a sovereign state, beyond the boundary of threats of regime change or overturn of social system, makes even those with normal thinking faculty think about discretion and composure," Kim said in a statement released on North Korean media.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

USA Today and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

