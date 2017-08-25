Seoul: North Korea fires several projectiles to sea

People watch a television broadcast reporting the North Korean missile launch at the Seoul Railway Station on July 4, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images) (Photo: Chung Sung-Jun, 2017 Getty Images)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - South Korea says North Korea has fired several unidentified projectiles to the sea in what appears to be the latest weapons tests for the country that has been rapidly expanding its nuclear weapons and missile program.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday that that the projectiles were fired from an area from the North's eastern coast and flew about 250 kilometers (155 miles).

The JCS says the South Korea and U.S. militaries were analyzing the launch.

The launch comes weeks after North Korea created a tense standoff with the United States by threatening to lob some of its missiles toward Guam.

North Korea also successfully flight-tested a pair of intercontinental ballistic missiles in July that analysts say could reach deep into the U.S. mainland when perfected

