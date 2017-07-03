Close South Korean military: North Korea test fires ballistic missile Associated Press , TEGNA 9:16 PM. EDT July 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The South Korean military said Monday that North Korea launched a ballistic missile as a part of a string of test-firings in recent months. This is a developing story © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Middle school math teacher accused of sexual assault with student Suspect arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Pineville One tank trip: Mount Airy takes you back in time Victim dies at hospital after being shot Hit-and-run victim identifed 3-year-old found unresponsive in family vehicle dies at hospital Hamlet cancels the 4th Missing Lancaster girl found dead 7-year-old girl dies in crash, another girl in critical condition Family asks others to be careful with fireworks after child's injury More Stories NC city cancels July 4th events due to violent threats Jul. 3, 2017, 4:37 p.m. Shots fired inside North Charleston mall Jul. 3, 2017, 6:26 p.m. Police: Man suspected of shooting family member,… Jul. 3, 2017, 2:04 p.m.
