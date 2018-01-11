6 senators say they've reached immigration deal

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 11: Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) speaks to reporters following a vote on Capitol Hill on January 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images) (Photo: Zach Gibson, 2018 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Six senators say they've reached a bipartisan agreement to protect hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and strengthen border security.

The lawmakers say they're seeking enough support to push the deal through Congress.

The significance of their agreement was initially unclear. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said no deal has been reached and said the White House would keep working toward an agreement.

Three Republican and three Democratic senators have been working for months on a plan to protect people who arrived in the U.S. as children, many illegally. They had been shielded from deportation by Obama-era regulations that President Donald Trump has ended and will expire in March.

The senators say the deal also revamps a visa lottery and rules helping immigrants' relatives enter the U.S.

