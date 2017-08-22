USS John McCain: Remains of sailors found

Arleigh Burcke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain maneuvers alongside the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard for a refueling on the Phillipine Sea on June 14, 2017. (Photo: US Navy/Brenton Poyser Handout)

The commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet says a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing.

Adm. Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore on Tuesday that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

The focus of the search for 10 U.S. sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters shifted Tuesday to the damaged destroyer's flooded compartments.

The collision on Monday tore a gaping hole in the McCain's left rear hull and flooded adjacent compartments including crew berths and machinery and communication rooms. Five sailors were injured.

