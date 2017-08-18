Why this Trump photo from January is now going viral on Twitter

President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the White House, Jan. 28, 2017. (Photo: Drew Angerer, Getty Images)

A photo from almost seven months ago is all of a sudden making the rounds on social media. Why? Because of the men present in the Oval Office while President Donald Trump spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, only Vice President Pence remains. And Trump, of course.

The other top advisers pictured have since resigned or been fired from the White House: from left, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (out July 28), Steve Bannon (out Aug. 18), Press Secretary Sean Spicer (out July 21) and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn (one of the first to go, out Feb. 13).

In a similar vein, the New York Post updated its "Survivor" cover:

