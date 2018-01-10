WCNC
Close

NBC Charlotte chief meteorologist picks up big award

Mitzi Morris, WCNC 10:18 PM. EST January 10, 2018

AUSTIN, TX -- NBC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich picked up a big award this week at the 98th annual meeting of the American Meteorological Society in Austin, Texas. 

Brad was named the country's top broadcast meteorologist. He was recognized for his passionate devotion to informing his on-air audience and for extensive use of social media to educate the public about meteorology.

Congratulations!

 

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories