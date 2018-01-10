NBC Charlotte chief meteorologist picks up big award

AUSTIN, TX -- NBC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich picked up a big award this week at the 98th annual meeting of the American Meteorological Society in Austin, Texas.

Brad was named the country's top broadcast meteorologist. He was recognized for his passionate devotion to informing his on-air audience and for extensive use of social media to educate the public about meteorology.

Congratulations!

© 2018 WCNC.COM