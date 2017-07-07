NC Congressman pushes for new Navy name

File: Flag for the United States Navy. (Photo: Ruskpp, Ruskpp)

WASHINGTON (WVEC) -- The Navy and Marine Corps rivalry might get even more interesting pretty soon.

A North Carolina congressman is continuing his quest to rename the Department of the Navy.

According to the Jacksonville Daily News, Representative Walter Jones has introduced an amendment to rebrand the "Department of the Navy" as the "Department of the Navy and Marine Corps."

It's something he's been pushing for years.

Jones, whose Congressional district includes the Outer Banks, says the Marine Corps is "an equal member of this department, and therefore deserves equal recognition in its title."

The House is expected to vote on the defense bill later this month.

© 2017 WVEC-TV