NC Highway Patrol to conduct ‘Operation Firecracker' DWI crackdown

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Fourth of July weekend is almost here! That’s why the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is getting ready for “Operation Firecracker.”

That means troopers will be looking for drunk drivers. Last year, four people died and 76 others were injured in 111 car crashes caused by drunk drivers.

Colonel Glenn McNeil Jr., said, “Losing just one life from a needless collision involving an impaired driver is simply inexcusable.”

Both the Highway Patrol and law enforcement officers will look for impaired drivers.

Troopers will also conduct checkpoints in each county.

“As we look to celebrate our nation’s independence, we must remember to do so safely,” said, McNeil.

