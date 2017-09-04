NC senior women's basketball team proves age is just a number

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Monday's forecast
-
The Latest on Irma
-
Local couple fighting HOA fines over roof
-
Man shot during attempted armed robbery
-
Mom loses 2 daughters in 1 week
-
Analysis of latest North Korea threats
-
NC man tells 911 he awoke from dream to find wife stabbed to death
-
ICSO: 'Little is known' about body found in Lake Norman
-
Troubling school pranks leaves on student injured
-
Grady High School's Caylin Newton discusses relationship with older brother Cam Newton
More Stories
-
Harvey continues to impact gas prices in the CarolinasSep. 3, 2017, 11:57 p.m.
-
How to waterproof your home in the wake of Harvey &…Sep. 4, 2017, 7:09 a.m.
-
Two transported to CMC after fight breaks out at Club RoyaleSep. 4, 2017, 6:41 a.m.