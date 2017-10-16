File photo

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WRAL) — A freshman at Orange County High School was seriously injured during a junior varsity football game on Thursday evening.

According to family members, 14-year-old football player Thys Oldenburg has endured three emergency surgeries since the football game to reduce swelling and bleeding to his brain.

The family says he has still not regained consciousness and are unsure when he will wake up.

A GoFundMe page has also been established to raise funds for Oldenburg. As of Monday morning, $6,980 had been raised.

Click here for full story.

Copyright 2017 WRAL (NBC)