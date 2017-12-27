'Haven't seen bike in 49 years': NC veteran gets gift of a lifetime

NC Veteran Steve Suggs gets Christmas gift of a lifetime. His old motorcyle refurbished by family. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

SEAGROVE, N.C.--A veteran from Randolph County got the surprise of a lifetime for the holidays.

On Christmas Day Steve Sugg's family surprised him by getting him the same motorcycle he rode almost 50 years ago while he was serving the country.

But his family didn't make it easy. They made him work for the special present.

"They gave me eight or nine clues in separate boxes and I had no clue what they were trying to tell me." "And I would have never guessed if they would've told me, I wouldn't have believed them."

I probably haven't seen this bike in 48, 49 years, the very happy motorcycle owner said.

Sugg said he was speechless when he finally uncovered the bike.

His family spent months cleaning and fixing up the bike to make it look like it did back in the 60's.

Merry Christmas Steve and thank you for your service!

