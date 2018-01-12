New reward offered to help solve elderly man's murder

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- There's a renewed push for justice one year after an elderly Statesville man was murdered in his own home.

The family of Hugh Lee Moose is now offering a $30,000 reward. They still can't make sense of such a senseless crime.

"No money taken or anything like that so I don''t know what the deal is," said Barry Majors, Moose's brother-in-law. "Always wondered what I could've done, but there's nothing I can do now."

The Iredell County Sheriff''s Office says a 911 call came from Moose's home that day, but the caller hung up. When authorities got there, they found Moose dead.

Detectives determined a man was going door-to-door in Moose's neighborhood asking to use the phone. Investigators released a sketch of a man they say was seen walking away from a neighborhood just minutes before Moose was shot and killed.

Police described him as a white male, approximately 5'10, between 25 and 35 years old with light brown or sandy blonde hair.

"He actually stopped a couple houses prior to Mr. Moose's home and he asked to use the telephone to make a call," said an Iredell County detective.

Deputies say the man in the sketch is a serious person of interest they'd like to talk to. As for Moose's family, they just wants justice.

"if someone came forward, we would appreciate it," said Majors.

