New surveillance video shows cold case murder victim

Ketie Jones.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police released new surveillance video in the case of a young woman who was murdered in the fall of 2016.

Investigators said the footage shows Ketie Jones walking along The Plaza in Charlotte shortly before she was shot and killed.

The 26-year-old's body was found on the Plaza in October of 2016. There have been no arrests in her murder.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or head to the website. A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

