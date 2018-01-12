WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

New surveillance video shows cold case murder victim

New video shows moments before 2016 murder

WCNC 3:58 PM. EST January 12, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police released new surveillance video in the case of a young woman who was murdered in the fall of 2016.

RELATED: Family searching for answers one year after woman's murder

Investigators said the footage shows Ketie Jones walking along The Plaza in Charlotte shortly before she was shot and killed.

The 26-year-old's body was found on the Plaza in October of 2016. There have been no arrests in her murder.

RELATED: Plaza Midwood community shaken after murder

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or head to the website. A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories