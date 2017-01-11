Newborn shares birthday with mother, father
Cade Lee Gardner was born Dec. 18, 2016. He came on his own volition, with no induction of labor or planned C-section. His timing couldn't have been better, since now he shares the same birthday as his mother and father. Dustin Barnes/The Clarion-Ledger
WXIA 5:24 AM. EST January 12, 2017
More Stories
-
GCPD: Officer pointed gun, threatened to kill wifeJan 11, 2017, 4:32 p.m.
-
Senate approves first step to repealing ObamacareJan 12, 2017, 5:00 a.m.
-
'You will rot in Hell where you belong' victim's…Jan 11, 2017, 4:18 p.m.