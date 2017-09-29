NFL Star Coming Back to USC to Complete His Degree

John Abraham (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Former Gamecock John Abraham accomplished a lot in his long NFL career. But now he wants something he couldn't get in the pros--a college degree.

Abraham announced on Twitter Thursday that he re-enrolled in the the University of South Carolina "to complete the degree I started before I got drafted in 2000."

Abraham said his goal is to graduate in May of next year.

Today I re-enrolled at @UofSC to complete the degree I started before I drafted in 2000. My plan is to graduate May 2018. #thankful — John Abraham (@johnabe55) September 28, 2017

Abraham, who graduated from Lamar High School, played four years for the Gamecocks as a linebacker/defensive lineman, leading the team in sacks each year. He's still fourth all-time in school history in that statistical category.

After earning All-SEC honors at Carolina, he was drafted by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2000 Draft. Eventually, he played for the Atlanta Falcons, and finally, the Arizona Cardinals.

During his career, he made five Pro Bowl teams and was a three-time All-Pro first team selection. He finished with 533 tackles and 133.5 sacks.

