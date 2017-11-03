Nonprofit gives local veterans 'saving' service dogs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Three Charlotte area veterans received service dogs Friday at an informal ceremony at a pavilion inside Park Road Park Friday.

1 Warrior Won in partnership with Patriot Military Family Foundation and Saving Grace K9s provided the service dogs after months of training.

"It's to restore them to some sort of normalcy in their civilian world." said Richard Brewer, founder of 1 Warrior Won. "They are ready to reclaim who they were when they were warriors."

"I'd still be at the house, I wouldn't be here right now." said 82nd Airborne Veteran Scott Alexander. "She gives me someone to look at besides the public. I focus on her. They do work wonders, they helped me a lot."

Alexander says having his dog 'Delta' beside him has allowed him to be more social. He says knowing Delta is a rescue dog is very meaningful to him.

"She's been rescued, and now she's rescuing me."





“She saved me.”



1 Warrior One will look at 300 shelter dogs to find just one dog that means the needs of these veterans. So far nearly 30 dogs have been placed with veterans across the country.

