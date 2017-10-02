Police: Amtrak train traveling from Charlotte used as suicide weapon

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man is dead after lying in front of a moving Amtrak train.



Durham police said Sunday they believe 49-year-old Noel Pitsenbarger was committing suicide north of the Duke University campus.



Police say the man was lying on the railroad tracks on Saturday evening and was dead at the scene.



The train was traveling from Charlotte to Raleigh with 68 passengers on board. None were injured.

