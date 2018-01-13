Officer-involved shooting in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- An officer-involved shooting was under investigation Saturday night in Huntersville.
It happened around 9:00 p.m. at 9320 Gilead Hill Court. Fire officials told NBC Charlotte crews were dispatched to a shooting involving the police department.
Station 1, responding to an assist Police call in the 9320 Block of Gilead Hill Court, Use caution in the area & YIELD to responding units. #MoveOver #CLTtraffic— Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) January 14, 2018
One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Fire officials said the victim was not a police officer.
No other details were available as of 10:30 p.m.
Stay with wcnc.com for the latest on this developing story.
© 2018 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs