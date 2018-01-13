WCNC
Close

Officer-involved shooting in Huntersville

WCNC 10:23 PM. EST January 13, 2018

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- An officer-involved shooting was under investigation Saturday night in Huntersville.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. at 9320 Gilead Hill Court. Fire officials told NBC Charlotte crews were dispatched to a shooting involving the police department.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Fire officials said the victim was not a police officer. 

No other details were available as of 10:30 p.m.

Stay with wcnc.com for the latest on this developing story.

 

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories