One dead, one detained in Cleveland County double shooting

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- One person was taken into custody Tuesday following a deadly shooting in Cleveland County.

The investigation began around 10:45 a.m. at 441 Gantts Grove Church Road in Mooresboro. That's where authorities found the body of Calvin Walton in a carport.

Investigators were also notified of a man with a gunshot wound at 525 Trinity Church Road. Officials believed that man, Terry Petty, shot Walton.

Petty was detained by deputies and transported by EMS. The shooting remains under investigation.

