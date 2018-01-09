One dead, one detained in Cleveland County double shooting

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- One person was taken into custody Tuesday following a deadly shooting in Cleveland County.
The investigation began around 10:45 a.m. at 441 Gantts Grove Church Road in Mooresboro. That's where authorities found the body of Calvin Walton in a carport.
Investigators were also notified of a man with a gunshot wound at 525 Trinity Church Road. Officials believed that man, Terry Petty, shot Walton.
Petty was detained by deputies and transported by EMS. The shooting remains under investigation.
© 2018 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs