One hurt in west Charlotte parking lot shooting

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One person was hurt in a shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. on Nobles Avenue near West Boulevard and Billy Graham Parkway. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers responded many 911 calls about several people shooting at each other in a parking lot.

Investigators told NBC Charlotte one person with a gunshot wound was taken to Carolinas Medical Center by a family member. The victim was said to have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said an apartment on Nobles Avenue and a car were hit by bullets, but no one was hurt. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the website.

