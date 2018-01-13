One killed in head-on collision in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Highway patrol was investigating an accident where one person was killed Saturday afternoon.

Trooopers said it happened on Lowell-Spencer Mountain Road. A driver tried to pass a van that was partially in the road and hit another vehicle coming in the opposite direction.

One person died, and two others were taken to the hospital.

Troopers say the driver of the van in the road took off, but they were able to get a license plate number.

No other details were released as of 9:00 p.m.

