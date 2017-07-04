One tank trip: Randolph County

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
4th of July events canceled due to threats
-
Questions linger in local child tragedies
-
Family: Slain 24-year-old man was an 'innocent victim'
-
Victim dies at hospital after being shot
-
Missing Lancaster girl found dead
-
GoKart: Rideshare program for children of busy parents
-
One tank trip: Mount Airy takes you back in time
-
Family asks others to be careful with fireworks after child's injury
-
Community struggles to make sense of Shavon Randle's death
-
Family dealing with painful memories
More Stories
-
Charlotte Fourth of July fireworks, parades,…Jun 27, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
-
Young man arrested, charged for murder in…Jul. 4, 2017, 5:27 a.m.
-
Fourth of July forecast: Possibility of mother…Jul. 4, 2017, 6:23 a.m.