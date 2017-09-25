Possible ordnance washes up on 2 different Outer Banks beaches

Possible unexploded ordnance that washed ashore Monday morning in Corolla, NC (Photo: Michelle Budwick)

COROLLA, N.C. (WVEC) - Officials say what appear to be unexploded, World War II-era ordnances have washed up on two different beaches in North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Currituck County Emergency Management said one item was found Monday on Whale Head Beach in the 900 block of Lighthouse Drive. Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Gay said the call came in as a mine or some sort of ordnance that washed up on the beach.

Currituck Deputy Lt. Jason Banks told 13News Now an ordnance team from the Marine base at Cherry Point, NC has been called in to investigate. The beach has been cordoned off in the meantime.

Possible unexploded ordnance that washed ashore Monday morning in Avon, NC (Photo: National Parks Service photo)

Meanwhile in Dare County, another possible unexploded ordnance washed ashore on a beach near Cape Hatteras National Seashore's beach access ramp 34 in Avon.

The Cherry Point Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit will also investigate this device.

The possible sea mines may date back to World War II, and washed ashore as a result of recent hurricanes like Maria and Jose that are churning in the Atlantic Ocean.

Beachgoers are advised to be aware of the possibility of additional hazardous items that could wash up as a result of the storms.

