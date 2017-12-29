Oregon man wins Tenn. home featured in HGTV giveaway

Magne Jensen of Beaverton, Oregon, has won the HGTV Urban Oasis Giveaway 2017, valued at more than $600,000. (HGTV)

A very lucky Oregon resident is now the proud owner of highly desired piece of Knoxville!

HGTV announced Magne Jensen, a retiree from Beaverton, Oregon, has won the renovated one-story Craftsman bungalow in North Knoxville that was given away in the HGTV Urban Oasis 2017 sweepstakes.

His name was randomly drawn from about 65 million entries.

Until this house, Jensen biggest contest win was a book, according to HGTV.

"I figured, what have I got to lose? I've never won anything before, but you never know," remarked Jensen. "Eventually you've got to win something."

For the past five years, the Home and Garden network has highlighted contemporary residences in luxury, high-rise buildings in major U.S. cities. In 2017, they changed gears, featuring a historic neighborhood near an "up and coming urban downtown" in its corporate hometown of Knoxville.

HGTV has selected a home in Knoxville's 4th & Gill neighborhood as its 2017 Urban Oasis. (Photo: Custom)

The transformation of the three bedroom two bathroom house in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood began in March 2017. It features an outdoor space with a screened porch, outdoor patio, and a fire pit. One addition is an asymmetrical freestanding garage.

HGTV Urban Oasis Fourth and Gill

This year's grand prize is valued at more that $600,000 and includes the furnished residence and $50,000 .

The online sweepstakes started October 2 and ended November 22. HGTV's Urban Oasis special premiered on October 4.

