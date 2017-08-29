Oskar Blues halts beer production to can drinking water for Texas

LONGMONT - A brewery in Colorado is halting beer production for the day to help with relief efforts in Texas following the devastation left behind by Tropical Storm Harvey.
Oskar Blues Brewery teamed up with CAN’d Aid Foundation to fill cans of drinking water for residents in southeast Texas.
Employees at the facility will spend Tuesday filling up 88,800 cans that will be shipped to Houston later in the week.
You can help donate to their effort here: https://candaid.giv.sh/9a10
