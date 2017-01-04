Paris Jackson shares inspiring pic of mom Debbie Rowe, reveals she's done with chemotherapy

The good news keeps coming for the Jackson family.

On Tuesday, Paris Jackson Instagrammed a picture of her mother, Debbie Rowe, holding up a sign reading, "Chemo done!" Debbie, 58, revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in July.

"My badass mom, kickin butt n takin names," Paris wrote. "Ain't she f**kin fabulous????"

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE -- Debbie Rowe Says Daughter Paris Jackson Gives Her 'a Reason to Get Up' Each Morning Amid Cancer Battle

my badass mom, kickin butt n takin names. ain't she fuckin fabulous???? A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Debbie started undergoing chemotherapy in August. At the time, she told ET that she was undergoing six treatments of chemo once every three weeks, followed by radiation every day for five weeks. Debbie said that her 18-year-old daughter, Paris, had been a tremendous support throughout her cancer battle.

"She's my rock, she's amazing," Debbie -- who also mothered a son, 19-year-old Prince, with the late Michael Jackson -- told ET when we spoke with her again in October. "She's been with me the whole time. She was there. First phone call, [it] took her 30 seconds [to reach out] when she found out."

"For her to kiss my bald head," she added, "[her love] is pretty unconditional."

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE -- Criss Angel Opens Up About Going Inside Paris Jackson's Mind -- I Experienced 'Darkness'

And the Jackson family has plenty to celebrate these days. Janet Jackson, 50, welcomed her first child with husband Wissam Al Mana on Tuesday. The couple decided to name their baby boy Eissa.

Watch below!

Copyright (c) 2017 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.