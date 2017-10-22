Pedestrian struck by two cars, killed in York Co.

(Photo: Thinkstock)

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a pedestrian was killed after being struck on I-77 early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 5:30 a.m. on I-77 near mile marker 79. The victim was crossing the interstate and was struck by two cars that were traveling south.

The victim was a 31-year-old from New York. SC Highway Patrol reports the drivers will not be charged.

© 2017 WCNC.COM