Peeping Tom photographed child in Barnes & Nobles bathroom: Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police are looking for a man suspected of photographing a juvenile urinating in the men's restroom at Barnes and Nobles on Friday.
Police say it happened around 3 p.m. at the store in Friendly Shopping Center.
Crime Stoppers released surveillance pictures of a possible suspect. They are looking for a tall, skinny, fair skinned while male with dark hair, some facial hair, possibly in his 30's.
If you have seen this man, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and could result in a cash reward if information leads to an arrest.
