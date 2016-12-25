TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Crooks targeting drivers at gas stations
-
2 ejected in multiple-vehicle accident
-
Assault rifles, drugs found in student's car
-
Clock runs out for holiday shopping
-
'Christmas Baby' visits 30 years later
-
Church loses thousands of dollars in burglary
-
Pet sitter accused of selling woman's dogs
-
Fire damages Sugar Mountain resort
-
Charlotte communities feel betrayed
-
People spending the day volunteering
More Stories
-
Possible TB case at local middle schoolDec 26, 2016, 5:42 p.m.
-
1 injured in I-485 rollover crashDec 26, 2016, 4:39 p.m.
-
Elderly man missing from care centerDec 26, 2016, 12:51 p.m.