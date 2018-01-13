Person hit by train on light rail in south CLT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic responded to reports of a person hit by a train on the light rail in south Charlotte Saturday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at South Boulevard and Clanton Road. Medic said a person was struck and pinned under the train.

Our crew on the scene said the victim was freed, put in an ambulance and rushed to the hospital. Charlotte Fire said the victim's injuries were life threatening.

