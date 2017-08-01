Police: Customer shot armed suspect during Walgreens robbery

Police at the scene of a shooting at a Phoenix Walgreens Aug. 1, 2017. (Photo: Mike Lahrman/12 News)

A customer shot an armed suspect during the robbery of a Walgreens in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, Phoenix police said.

Officers arrested the male suspect after the shooting at 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said the suspect, who entered the store wearing a wig and disguised clothing, was in search of oxycontin. Officers found a second handgun on the suspect.

The customer who reportedly shot the suspect remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police are still investigating at the scene.





© 2017 KPNX-TV