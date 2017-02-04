A disturbing trend: Teens murdering parents

NORCROSS, Ga. -- A teen accused of his killing is mother is another example of what some experts say is a disturbing trend.

According to police, 15-year-old Patrick Gibson killed his mother, 47-year-old Faith Haynes, after they got into an argument over the teen's medication on Tuesday.. Another relative found the mother's body in their Norcross apartment.

On her Facebook page, Haynes posted a video of her singing happy birthday to Gibson back in October.

Gibson is charged as an adult with felony murder and is being housed at the Rockdale Regional Youth Detention Center in Conyers.

Officials said that Gibson suffers from mental illness. Therapists said there is a broader issue in dealing with this type of crime.

A Psychology Today article references a 2011 Department of Justice report that states boys between the age of 16 to 19 who kill their parents is part of a disturbing trend.

Dr. Shatavia Thomas has dealt with the issue firsthand during her work with the Cobb County juvenile court. She's a licensed family therapist who helps patients deal with violence within families.

"It's so nuanced because there are things in our culture that definitely contribute to that," she said. "Not to take to take away any sense of responsibility on the actual person, but it's a systemic issue."

Thomas said families and law enforcement agencies often aren't equipped with the proper training and resources to deal with mental illness and violence at the same time.

"Are we trying to give rehabilitation and help, or are we just trying to lock people up and throw away the key," Thomas said.

Gibson is scheduled back in court in two weeks.

